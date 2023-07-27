The prestigious Freedom of South Tyneside was conferred to Sheila in a specially convened council meeting at South Shields Town Hall on Wednesday, July 27.

Sheila animated well-known programmes including the popular BBC children’s television series Paddington and she has seen her animations screened at the Tate Gallery, the Open University and on BBC’s Blue Peter.

She also produced more than 100 films from her home-based studio.

South Tyneside Council Mayor Cllr John McCabe presents artist Sheila Graber with the Freedom of the Borough of South Tyneside at South Shields Town Hall.

Her career has seen her teach in workshops all over the world and in local schools, including Stanhope Secondary, South Shields’ Girls High School and King George Comprehensive.

As well as her contribution to the arts, the award was also “in gratitude for how she has brought distinction to and enhanced the reputation of the borough”.

Speaking after the ceremony, where she paid tribute to family and friends, she said it was an “amazing experience” to receive the honour, adding “you cannot beat your hometown”.

She added: “It feels quite amazing. To have this amazing honour bestowed on you for doing what you love doing all your life is really extraordinary. It’s a great honour.”

Sheila had already picked up several major regional and national awards during her long and successful career, including ‘Best Digital Image Designer in the North East’ and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Royal Television Society.

Her distinguished career has seen her awarded an honorary fellowship for outstanding services to education, art and animation by the University of Sunderland, where she was a ‘Visiting Professor in Animation’.

She also won the Lifetime Achievement category at the Best of South Tyneside Awards in 2022.

Sheila has continued to help enhance the reputation of the borough with exhibitions of her work at local venues including South Shields Museum & Art Gallery, The Word and The Customs House, of which she is an Honorary Fellow.

Sheila Graber Display in South Shields Town Hall

She supports numerous community causes, volunteers and donates funds from sales of her original paintings, drawings, prints and books, to help local charities.

Speaking during the ceremony, Sheila recalled producing a show for the mayor’s charity in the same building in 1970, adding she “never thought” more than 50 years on she would be there again receiving “this great honour”.

She added: “I studied at art college and I learnt that everyone is an artist, everyone can do something. It doesn’t matter what art form, it can be anything from crochet to cookery, from pottery to painting, it’s doing something and that is so important.

“My mam’s older sister Mabel had a marvellous saying. Her saying was that everyone needs something to pass the time. She had a huge input in my life.”

Council leader Tracey Dixon with Mayor Cllr John McCabe, QuiziCat, and Sheila Graber.

Family, friends, civic dignitaries and councillors were attended the ceremony to see Sheila presented with the Freedom Scroll, with tributes paid from political parties across the council.

Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor John McCabe, said it was “an honour and a privilege” to present Sheila with the Freedom of South Tyneside.

“It is one of the most prestigious awards, and the highest honour, that the council can bestow on any individual or organisation,” he said.

He added: “Sheila Graber is such a deserving and well-respected recipient. She is one of the UK’s most acclaimed animators, a truly talented positive individual and a huge inspiration to many.