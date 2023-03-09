South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved a planning application for 27-31 Frederick Street in the Simonside and Rekendyke ward.

The site is a prominent building on Frederick Street with its upper floors boasting distinctive architectural features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a planning application submitted to council officials, the building has residential flats across the upper floors and the row of retail units below are “partially vacant”.

Frederick Street, South Shields Picture (January, 2023)

New plans from applicant Capital Properties Solutions Ltd sought permission for the change of use of several ground floor retail units to form five residential flats.

External alterations were also proposed to replace the existing shop fronts, insert windows and doors and to infill parts of the existing shop fronts to create a “uniform appearance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During public consultation on the plans, around three objections were submitted with concerns centred around the loss of retail units, as well as questions about the need for new residential accommodation in the area.

One objector said the flats would “impact on the footfall of the already struggling shops that have been a pillar of our long established community”.

Another comment said the local community “needs facilities and shops” and that “local shops should be kept as retail units on the ground floors”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on March 3, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a council decision report, it was noted that there were no policies in the South Tyneside Local Development Framework which would “prevent or resist the change of use of commercial premises in locations such as Frederick Street”.

The council decision report noted the development would be acceptable in terms of impacts on residents, noise and highway safety.

Floor plans submitted to council officials show how the ground floor will be divided to make way for residential flats.

This includes two two-bedroom flats and three one-bedroom flats of varying sizes, each with a living/dining area, kitchen and bathroom, as well as general bin storage areas and cycle parking to the rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although no car parking is proposed, council planners noted the site was in a sustainable location and that cycle parking would be provided.

The council decision report adds: “Given the nature of the external alterations to the frontage of the site, they are judged to convey sensitive consideration of the original building and its surroundings, having regard to scale and proportions, use of materials and architectural detailing”.

Under planning conditions, work must take place on the property within three years.