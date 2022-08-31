Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for the former Jarrow Library off Monkton Road in the heart of the town.

The single-storey building has been closed for some time after library services moved to the revamped multi-service hub Jarrow Focus.

According to documents submitted to council planners, the former library hub is now earmarked for demolition to prepare the site for potential new uses.

The former Jarrow Library is set to be demolished. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application states: “The former library building is permanently closed and vacant as the library service has moved to the Jarrow Hub.

“The building has fallen into a state of disrepair and is therefore surplus to the council’s requirements and is to be demolished for future redevelopment of the site.”

Plans state the building would be demolished using “sequential demolition dismantling techniques” using hand tools, mechanical tools and other specialist equipment.

Measures will also be put in place to reduce noise, dust and vibration during the works.

The plan is the latest in a line of demolition applications from South Tyneside Council to pull down older buildings to open up new regeneration opportunities.

In South Shields town centre, this has included former office buildings and retail units, a former jobcentre and the town’s former central library.

A South Tyneside Council spokesman added: “The former Jarrow Library building is no longer needed by the council following the opening of Jarrow Focus in January, 2019.

“The building is also beyond economic repair. If the application for its demolition were to be approved, the site would be landscaped as an interim measure.

“There are no definite plans for the use of this site as options are still being considered.”

A decision on the former Jarrow Library demolition application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Subject to approval being granted, demolition work is expected to start later this year and will take around two months.