South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a building, which was built as The Simonside Arms, off Newcastle Road.

According to planning documents, the venue was most recently housed the Caesars Den Restaurant and Bar business, but is now vacant, and the planning application states the site is no longer suitable for pub hospitality use.

New plans from Florence Property Developments Ltd aim to demolish the pub and redevelop the site for housing with 13 residential dwellings proposed, as well as an access road, parking and landscaping.

Simonside Arms site, South Shields, Picture: Google Maps

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states the development would offer a mix of two and three-bed houses.

Those behind the scheme added the housing plan had been informed by community consultation and would deliver benefits, from jobs and training opportunities during the construction phase to increased spending in the area.

The design and access statement adds: “Moreover, the proposed development will demolish a vacant, financially unviable public house and restaurant.

“This will then be replaced with new, quality housing – which will provide financial benefits to the area, as aforementioned, making it a more sustainable use of the space.

“In addition to this, the removal of the vacant building and erection of attractive, modern housing will improve the scene of the area – while also removing a vacant building, which is vulnerable to crime”.

It is understood that the development would provide a total of 26 carparking spaces, as well as cycle parking within the curtilage of each dwelling.

Applicants added the plans have been “designed to the highest standard to ensure that the development has respected the local character and setting”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on South Tyneside Council’s website states comments are open on the plans until the end of May, 2023.