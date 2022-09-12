South Tyneside Council has registered an application for a building on the junction of Kingsway and Mowbray Road in the Horsley Hill ward.

According to planning documents, the site is referred to as 6 Kingsway and was last used as an electrical / TV repair shop.

However the building has sat vacant for decades since this use and fallen into disrepair.

Former retail unit on corner of Kingsway and Mowbray Road, South Shields. Picture: Google Streetview.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New plans propose a number of works to transform the building into a residential property, including a new replacement flat roof to the existing building and garage, new windows and new bifold doors.

In addition, plans include an external patio area with a glass balustrade, a new boundary wall with “piers and cladding panels” above, a new external gate to the line of property ownership and converting an existing garage into a ‘games room’.

Submitted floor plans show a new vehicular footpath crossing from Kingsway and a hardstanding area for parking, as well as a patio, lounge / dining area, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms.

A new brick wall with fencing above would also run along the Mowbray Road section of the site enclosing a garden and yard area.

Elsewhere, the proposed games room at the rear of the property would be accessed from a number of locations, including a rear courtyard and yard area.

A decision on the application will be made by South Tyneside Council once a period of consultation has concluded.