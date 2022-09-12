Former South Shields TV repair shop to become two-bedroom home
Plans to convert a former retail unit in South Shields into a two-bedroom home have been submitted to borough development chiefs.
South Tyneside Council has registered an application for a building on the junction of Kingsway and Mowbray Road in the Horsley Hill ward.
According to planning documents, the site is referred to as 6 Kingsway and was last used as an electrical / TV repair shop.
However the building has sat vacant for decades since this use and fallen into disrepair.
New plans propose a number of works to transform the building into a residential property, including a new replacement flat roof to the existing building and garage, new windows and new bifold doors.
In addition, plans include an external patio area with a glass balustrade, a new boundary wall with “piers and cladding panels” above, a new external gate to the line of property ownership and converting an existing garage into a ‘games room’.
Submitted floor plans show a new vehicular footpath crossing from Kingsway and a hardstanding area for parking, as well as a patio, lounge / dining area, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms.
A new brick wall with fencing above would also run along the Mowbray Road section of the site enclosing a garden and yard area.
Elsewhere, the proposed games room at the rear of the property would be accessed from a number of locations, including a rear courtyard and yard area.
A decision on the application will be made by South Tyneside Council once a period of consultation has concluded.
For more information on the housing plan, visit the council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0597/22/FUL