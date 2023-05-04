South Tyneside Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for the former CustomSpace near The Captains Row in the Simonside and Rekendyke ward.

This includes an application for ‘prior approval’ to demolish the building to pave the way for “future development of the site”.

The planning listing describes the site as the CustomSpace and also the former Tyne Dock Youth Centre.

CustomSpace Aerial View. Picture: Google Maps

A council-submitted application form describes the site as a “former youth centre, special needs centre and performing arts centre” which has fallen into “disrepair”.

The planning application form adds: “The building is vacant and in a poor state of disrepair and is a target for anti-social behaviour.

“The building is surplus to the council’s requirements and has been selected for demolition to make way for future development of the site”.

The proposed scheme is expected to use “sequential demolition and dismantling techniques” as well as measures to reduce noise, vibration and dust.

If approved by the council’s planning department, demolition could start as soon as July, 2023, with an estimated completion by the end of September, 2023.

Once completed the demolition plot would be grassed and surrounded by a low-level fence.

A decision on the demolition application is expected to be made by South Tyneside Council in coming months.