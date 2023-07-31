'Game changing' plans submitted for relocated college campus in South Shields town centre

CGI images of how relocated college campus could look in South Shields town centre

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application to develop a parcel of land between King Street and Coronation Street in the town centre.

In recent months, strategic demolitions have been taking place to prepare the site for development and the new planning application marks a key step in making South Tyneside College’s vision a reality.

This includes delivering a state-of-the-art new campus and working with the council to provide skills provision to thousands of students, as well as boosting footfall to help “revitalize” the high street.

Plans include the construction of a 14,000 sq ft main campus in the town centre with associated landscaping, highways, drainage and parking/ cycle provision.

If approved, South Tyneside College and South Shields Marine School would relocate from the Westoe Village area to new facilities in the heart of South Shields town centre.

Plans have been submitted to council officials by Tyne Coast College along with a number of supporting documents.

Proposals show the main campus entrance on King Street with a double-height glass atrium, along with a library area and student support services near the entrance and a central courtyard.

Plans include a refectory dining area, workshops, and a range of teaching spaces, in addition to 22 parking spaces, including two disabled bays and an EV charging bay, a motorcycle bay and cycle parking provision.

The design also incorporates ‘active frontages’ with a teaching hair salon and café, helping to animate the high street as well as the main campus featuring a marine simulator.

Low carbon technology including sustainable heating systems, solar panels and green roofs would be incorporated into the build where possible, and landscaping, including tree planting, grassed areas and a public square, would help define the campus site.

The Grade II-listed building on Barrington Street has been retained under the scheme and is set to be converted into staff accommodation and facilities.

A second entrance to the college would also be provided along Barrington Street, with high-quality public space expected to link the building to the main campus.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states the college’s existing campus is “no longer fit for purpose, with poor room utilisation and expensive maintenance/running costs”.

It also said the new campus would be a “focal and social hub for the town centre, not only for students, but for South Shields as a whole”.

A planning statement submitted to council officials notes the college relocation project is of “significant importance” to South Tyneside and would help the “continued regeneration” of South Shields town centre.

It confirms the development is being part funded through the sale of the existing college site, which is earmarked for housing development, and funding from the Government’s Department for Education.

The planning statement continues: “The ambition of the college board is to create a fit for purpose and sustainable new campus in South Shields town centre.

“One that is able to attract students given its location, boost the learner experience, and enable world-class further and technical education, particularly related to the green economy and the world-famous marine school.

“This game changing plan will help address structural economic issues and has the enthusiastic support at every level of the North East from the Chamber of Commerce to the Local Enterprise Partnership to the constituency MP.”

Elsewhere, the college has submitted a separate planning application to build a student accommodation block at South Shields’ former Central Library site to support the relocated college campus.

A decision on the college campus plan will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans until August 10, 2023, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website.