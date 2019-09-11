Going buy cigarettes lands man with driving ban
Going to the shops for cigarettes ended up in a South Tyneside man being banned from driving.
Callum Gourley, 28, of The Willows, Hebburn, pleaded guilty to driving above the alcohol limit when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
Rebecca Laverick, prosecuting, said: "In the early hours of the morning, just before 4.30am, police received a report of a possible domestic incident."
She said while responding to that they noticed a car following them, which pulled up on the drive of the house they were responding to on August 17.
She said: "They described the defendant as being unsteady on his feet.
"He said he had been to the garage for cigarettes for his girlfriend."
He was found to have 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the limit being 35.
David Forrester, defending, said: "He had been going through some difficult times in relation to the death of his nan.
"He has to take his punishment, he is aware of that."
Gourley was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 21 months.