South Tyneside Council was among a number of local authorities across the country to implement a garden waste collection charge as it worked to balance the books following budget cuts handed down by the Government.

That didn’t stop many being disgruntled at having to fork out the fee on top of their council tax bills.

The unpopular charge was introduced in 2017 when it was set at £30, and was raised to £32 the following year. It has remained at that rate ever since.

South Tyneside Cllr Ernest Gibson is urging people to sign up to the green bin service.

The fortnightly Garden Waste Collection Service for 2022 will run from March to November, and the council is now encouraging households to to renew their subscription – or sign up for the service if they want to join – by February 15, 2022 to guarantee they receive their garden waste packs, containing their bin stickers, collection dates and terms and conditions, ahead of collections beginning week commencing March 28.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: “Our garden waste collection service is an opt-in scheme. It offers residents hassle-free collections while enabling them to do their bit for the environment by recycling a variety of garden materials, such as hedge trimmings, leaves, twigs, cut flowers, house plants and weeds.

“It is important to note that green waste bins can also be shared between neighbours. This can help to reduce the cost to individual households and may be particularly appealing for those who have small gardens.

“We hope that residents continue to take advantage of the service when it returns in spring 2022. It’s really quick and easy to sign up online.”

Cllr Gibson also reminded residents who do not wish to subscribe to the green waste collection service are reminded that ‘low-cost’ composting bins are available from the council.

For more details about home composting, call 0845 130 6090 or visit www.getcomposting.com

Cllr Gibson said garden waste can also be safely disposed of at South Tyneside’s Recycling Village at Middlefields Industrial Estate in South Shields.

The council also operates a Bulky Waste Collection service for larger household items and the Garden Clearance Scheme remains available to residents for the removal of items including DIY dismantled sheds and garden furniture – though fees apply.

For further information about green waste collections, or to renew a subscription for 2022, call South Tyneside Council’s Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000 or visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/gardenwaste

