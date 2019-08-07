Greggs to open new shop and cafe at South Shields’ £21million transport interchange
Greggs is to open a new shop at the new £21million transport interchange, transport chiefs have revealed.
The popular North East bakery chain, which has outlets across the UK, has taken the main unit in the new interchange building as it continues to focus on transport locations, including motorways and trains stations.
South Shields’ Transport interchange, which incorporates a bus station and a new Metro station under the same roof, opened its doors to passengers on Sunday August 4.
The Greggs outlet, which will feature café-style seating, is planned to open on Friday August 23, bringing new jobs to the town centre.
Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “It’s great to welcome such a popular and high profile retailer as Greggs to the new interchange in South Shields.
“The new facility gives the town the best new railway and bus station in Britain that will be used by seven and half million passengers a year. We have had great feedback from passengers who have already used the new Interchange. A Greggs store is ideal for commuters who need to grab delicious and convenient snacks and drinks while they make their daily journeys.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Joanne Wilson, shop manager at Greggs South Shields Interchange, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and hear what the local community thinks. We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.”
Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in South Shields, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”
The opening of South Shields transport interchange marks a major milestone in the £100m South Shields 365 regeneration masterplan which is being delivered by South Tyneside Council and partner Muse Developments.
The landmark building was designed by The Harris Partnership and constructed by Bowmer and Kirkland, who also built award-winning cultural venue The Word.
The project received £9.4million from the Local Growth Deal through the North East Local Enterprise Partnership. The Local Growth Deal is supporting major capital investments to promote innovation, economic and skills infrastructure and sustainable transport across the North East LEP area.