Halloween tour set to give spooky new insight into South Shields Town Hall

Spooky tours are taking place at South Shields Town Hall.

The Mayor of South Tyneside is hosting a spooky tour of South Shields Town Hall in aid of her chosen good causes.

Councillor Pat Hay said those coming along would gain a unique insight into the Grade II-listed Edwardian building while helping to raise funds for the Mayor’s Charity.

“South Shields Town Hall is a fascinating building steeped in history, and our heritages tours enabling people to go behind the scenes always prove to be extremely popular,” said Cllr Hay.

Mayor of South Tyneside Cllr Pat Hay.

“Following the success of recent tours for Heritage Open Days we are giving people an opportunity to hear an alternative history of the building, to learn more about some of the civic figures who have walked through the marble corridors in years gone by as well strange stories of ghostly goings on.”

Cllr Hay said the nature of the building made it a perfect venue for Halloween.

“While the building is magnificent with its grand sweeping staircase and oak-panelled chambers, it also lends itself as an amazing backdrop to create an eerie atmosphere,” she said.

"With some extra features and surprises in store, we hope to add an air of fun and fear – perfect for Halloween.

“The tours will also help us to raise money for some great causes in South Tyneside. We expect tickets to sell quickly so would advise people to book early to avoid disappointment.”

The Mayor has chosen The Customs House and Cancer Connections as the main beneficiaries of the Mayor’s Charity fund during her time in office.

More than £34,000 for the Mayor’s Charity during his two years’ in office, from 2019 to 2021, with the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade and NAAFI Break South Tyneside and Beach Access being among beneficiaries.

The Halloween Town Hall Tour is taking place on Wednesday, October 27, at 6pm and 8pm, and is restricted to adults only. Tickets cost £5 each.

To book tickets, contact the Civic Office on (0191) 424 7331 or email [email protected]