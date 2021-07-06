Haven Point gym sessions cancelled after South Shields leisure centre springs leaks

Haven Point in South Shields.

Leisure chiefs have apologised for the problems at Haven Point.

South Tyneside Council said: “Unfortunately we have had to cancel all gym sessions at Haven Point Gym today, Tuesday, July 6, due to a number of leaks.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as South Tyneside continues to be battered by bouts of heavy rain, marking an end to the warm, sunny days and dry spells we have been experiencing.

Showers are set to continue until 5pm today, with their being a 10% chance of rain this evening and tonight.

Wednesday is due to be drier with some sunshine around lunchtime, though thunderstorms are forecast for 6pm.

Haven Point’s gyms, swimming pools, fitness classes, saunas and steam rooms are all reopen after covid restrictions eased, but users must book sessions before attending.