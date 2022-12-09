Haven Point’s leisure waters – which includes the fun pool and slides, and the teaching pool will be closed temporarily from Monday, December 12 for five days to allow for planned annual maintenance.

The pools are expected to re-open from Saturday, December 17.

The works will not impact on the main 25m pool which will remain open throughout the works. Other facilities including the gym and fitness class programme will continue to operate as normal.

Haven Point leisure waters.

A South Tyneside Council spokesperson thanked pool-users for their patience while work was carried out.

He said: “The works are scheduled to take place to avoid the school holiday periods and minimise disruption as much as possible.

“As a state-of-the-art leisure centre, this type of proactive maintenance work is essential and allows us to continue to provide a high quality offer to users.

Haven Point.

“We appreciate visitors’ patience and understanding during this time and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Leisure users are reminded that they can also use the swimming facilities, such as the pool at Hebburn Central.

Hebburn Central, in Glen Street, will be closed from Thursday, December 8, and is expected to reopen at 12noon the following day on Friday, December 9.

The Hebburn Pool itself was closed this week to allow for work on the ongoing development of the new energy centre for the Hebburn Renewable Energy Network.