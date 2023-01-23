South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application in 2022 for the former DPD delivery depot at Monkton Business Park North in the Hebburn area.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (UK) Limited already operates from the business park and new plans aimed to expand operations into the vacant unit for the storage and distribution of construction machinery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On January 13, 2023, the description of the application was changed to clarify the development and that the application was retrospective.

The Hitachi site in Hebburn.

The main activities proposed at the new site included the “installation and calibration of GPS excavator control systems” on a range of “hydraulic excavators”.

This involves engineers disassembling and assembling component parts to allow the control systems to be retrofitted, as well as works to install other special attachments to “enhance” the machinery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facility was also proposed to be used as a “product training centre” delivering manufacturer training sessions to “ensure staff have the highest skill sets possible”.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant confirmed the proposed warehouse would accommodate 30 new staff, growing to 40 staff in the medium term, with around two thirds of the jobs linked to the warehouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After considering the retrospective planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on January 19, 2023.

A council decision report prepared by planners stated the expansion would be an acceptable use within the industrial estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council decision report adds: “It is considered that the mixed use is complementary to other existing uses in the area and has an acceptable use within the predominantly industrial area.

“The mixed use of this unit has introduced new jobs into an otherwise vacant unit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, has previously welcomed Hitachi’s expansion plans and the company signing up to the South Tyneside Pledge.

This includes a commitment to support the economic growth and welfare of South Tyneside, with support from the local authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hitachi’s expansion into new space next door to its Hebburn HQ will be fantastic for South Tyneside and its economic growth, helping bring in jobs and prosperity to the area,” Cllr Dixon added.

“We are delighted that such a well-represented business has pledged to support the growth of South Tyneside and we are excited to see them expand further in 2023.”

Advertisement Hide Ad