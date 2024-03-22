Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new pub in Jarrow town centre have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved plans for the future of 21-25 Grange Road at The Viking Shopping Centre.

The two business units, opposite Jarrow Town Hall, were once used as an amusement centre ‘Expresso Amusements’ and offices but have been vacant for years.

Pub plans submitted for business units at Grange Road at The Viking Shopping Centre, Jarrow. Picture: Google Maps

Amber Taverns, which already operates around 160 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales, submitted plans to open a pub at the space earlier this year.

The applicant is understood to operate several venues in the North East, including Hogarths in South Shields, The Old Post Office in Byker and The Metropole in Gateshead.

Plans for the Jarrow pub included a new hardwood shop front combining the two business units, new windows, new signage and LED lighting, as well as internal works.

Applicants added there were “no proposed kitchen facilities” at the Jarrow site and that the applicant intended to “not serve food other than basic bar snacks, with no cooking or heating required”.

A planning statement submitted to council officials noted that the new Jarrow pub would create “20 part-time and full-time employment opportunities within the town centre for locals”.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, a total of three neighbour representations were submitted with two in support and one in objection.

Supporters said the plans would bring jobs and footfall to Jarrow town centre, with one comment describing the application as an “excellent investment from a strong business in the hospitality sector”.

The objector added that many pubs in Jarrow had already closed and that the “state of the shops in town do not warrant a new pub”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on March 19, 2024.

Council planning officers, in a decision report, said the plans would “enhance the vitality and viability of the area and allow the premises to be brought back into use”.

Council highways officers added the site was in a “highly sustainable location, where there would be less reliance upon private cars”.

The council decision report added: “The premises is located within a relatively modern shopping centre with various shop front styles and openings.

“As such, it is considered that the proposal would not be harmful to the visual amenity of the property or the surrounding area.

“Overall, the external alterations are considered to be sympathetic to the character of the building and street scene”.

A previous planning statement linked to the pub plan said the applicant “invests heavily in restoring and creating new premises that are often in conservation areas or listed buildings”.

Those behind the Jarrow pub plan said it represented “substantial investment” which would improve the visual appearance of the building.

The planning statement added: “Investment and opportunity will help to revitalise the local area, with the applicants having a stellar record of delivering in the North East, including within South Tyneside in South Shields.

“The investment from the applicants will create jobs and opportunities that will in turn help the local centre, at a time whereby a number of other retailers are closing and relocating”.

Under planning conditions, the Jarrow pub development must be brought forward within three years.