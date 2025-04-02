Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to convert part of a residential property near a South Tyneside Metro Station back into a shop have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for 8 Grant Street in the borough’s Monkton ward.

The site sits on the corner of Railway Street and Grant Street and adjacent to Jarrow Metro Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans submitted to convert part of house into shop at 8 Grant Street in South Tyneside | Google/LDRS

Plans have been submitted seeking permission to change part of the residential dwelling to a “general dealer/retail store”.

A planning statement submitted with the planning application notes the application site comprises part of the building’s ground floor and that the applicant is proposing to “convert the unused ground floor bedroom to a small general dealer/convenience store which would sell a range of goods”.

This includes “flowers, cards, wrapping paper, confectionery and pre-made cold snacks (not made on the premises) and cakes”, with proposed opening hours being 7am until 6pm, Monday to Saturday, planning documents confirm.

It was also noted that once established, the proposed shop could employ up to three part-time staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning statement notes the application site was historically a “general dealer shop” but was granted planning permission to “change into an extension of the adjoining residential accommodation” around 15 years ago.

New plans for the building aim to “reopen” the “previous entrance door to the retail unit on the corner of Grant Street and Railway Street”, as well as installing a small sign.

The only internal changes proposed include “the installation of a suspended ceiling and a small storage area to the rear of the shop”.

The planning statement adds: “Given the size of the unit, the applicant does not propose to keep stock on site and there would be very limited waste associated with the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, there would be space for any waste bins within the rear yard [and] the rear yard could also be used for cycle parking.”

Applicants argued that the proposal was “outside the defined towncentre” and “given the size and nature of the proposal and its intended market, would not impact on the vitality or viability of the town centre”.

They added that “given the proposed size of the development, opening hours and relationship with existing development”, the proposal “would not have a negative impact on the existing standard of amenity experience by existing residents.”

The planning statement adds: “Given the proximity of the site to the Metro station, there is a small area of residential parking restriction outside the application site on Railway Street […] with some parking spaces for the Metro on Grant Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the nature and size of the development and intended customers, it is highly unlikely that it would attract car based journeys.

“The applicant, who would run the shop, lives on site and cycle parking could be provided for any part-time staff within the yard area, there is also secure cycle parking at the Metro station.

“Provision for appropriate waste storage could be made within the yard area.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments can be made on the application, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until April 21, 2025.

For more information on the application, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: 250203