Some of the properties affected.

South Tyneside Council recently applied to its own planning department for permission to bulldoze buildings at two sites in the borough.

This included 7, 9 and 11 Foss Way in the Biddick and All Saints ward, which sits on the edge of a housing estate near the borough’s Middlefields Recycling Village.

The second site included 10 terraced bungalows off Stanhope Road, Jarrow, which are arranged in a rough ‘A’ shape covering odd numbers between 127-145.

Council officials listed “subsidence problems” as the main reason for the demolition bids, describing the issue as “severe” in both cases.

Subsidence is when the ground beneath a building sinks causing structural issues, which can manifest in cracks on interior and exterior walls.

The council proposed “sequential and dismantling techniques” for both the South Shields and Jarrow applications, with measures also in place to reduce noise, vibration and dust.

After considering the demolition bids, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved the applications between June 7 and June 8, 2023.

Reports published by council planning officers said the proposed method of demolition would be appropriate given the scale of the buildings being demolished.

The report added that the proposed method of “site restoration” would also be acceptable, leaving the site(s) in a “tidy condition”.

Council bosses hope to start the Foss Way demolitions in July, 2023, and to finish by September, 2023.

It is expected that the Jarrow bungalow demolitions will take place between July 31, 2023 and finish by the end of September, 2023.

The planning applications also confirm that “redevelopment or rebuilding” is proposed at a later date.

