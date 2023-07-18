Proposals had been submitted to South Tyneside Council planning department to redevelop the ex-Mayflower Glass site at Moor Lane in East Boldon.

The application from GER Property Ltd sought to demolish and clear offices and warehouses at the site and to build nine terraced homes in their place.

New vehicle access is to also be provided from Moor Lane and Whitburn Road as part of the development.

Former Mayflower Glass firm site in East Boldon. Picture: Google

The proposals went before South Tyneside Council’s planning committee on Monday (July 16) where they were approved by six votes to three.

Ahead of the meeting 10 objections had been received to the development, raising concerns around the impact on nearby wildlife, highway issues and the design of the homes, while there were three letters of support.

Council officers added “significant objections had been received relating to drainage capacity and storm overflows”.

This included from Conservative Councillor Ian Forster, Cleadon and East Boldon representative on the council, who spoke out at the meeting against the development.

He said: “There are still too many unanswered question and unresolved complaints for this proposal to proceed

“Surely the concerns and complaints, within the walls of this town hall, need to be addressed before and not after planning permission has been granted regarding sewage, flooding, contamination and the effect on public health.”

Councillor Shirley Ford, Green group representative in the Cleadon and East Boldon ward, added she had “very serious concerns” the proposals were “not sustainable” due to such issues.

Local campaigner Bob Latimer also voiced his objections to the plans, arguing the development would add to sewage discharges at Whitburn.

Fraser Tinsley, principal chartered town planner from Bradley Hall, speaking in support of the applicant, said a comprehensive drainage strategy had been provided, which would improve on the current systems in the area.

He said: “The detailed planning application will see a brownfield site redeveloped, it will contribute to achieving the objective of delivering more homes and sustainable development.

“Existing buildings are dilapidated and the site is in need of regeneration.”

He added it was only a “small scale development” and previous advice had stated there was capacity for even greater numbers in the water systems.

The nine new terraced properties will each have three bedrooms and be three storeys high.

Council planning officers had recommended the proposals for approval, stating that, subject to conditions, there were no adverse impacts identified that would “significantly outweigh the benefits of the development”.

They added the proposal would deliver new homes which would provide “visual improvements” and a “revamp of the site”.

The meeting heard no objections had been submitted from statutory consultees, including Northumbrian Water.

Planning committee member Councillor Geraldine Kilgour said she was “comfortable” recommending the application for approval based on the information they had.

She said: “We don’t ever knowingly want to make any sewage issue worse and the evidence we have before us doesn’t state that nine dwellings would have a significant impact.”

An outline application providing initial details around the proposals was previously approved by councillors in 2020.