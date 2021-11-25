How South Tyneside Council aims to tackle domestic abuse

South Shields Town Hall.

The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 places a responsibility on local councils to work with partners to publish strategies on how the issue will be managed and prevented in their areas.

South Tyneside Council has been consulting on its own plan which outlines how the local authority will prevent domestic abuse while providing safe accommodation and dedicated support to those affected.

At a meeting of council leaders and health partners this week, a plea was made for the public, service-users and partners to share their views on the draft strategy to help shape the final document.

“The draft strategy is online and we’re encouraging partners and service-users to engage with our strategy and give us feedback,” said Paula Phillips, public health service lead.

“That wasn’t a requirement that we had to do but we felt it was the right thing for us as a system to do.

“The consultation is open and receiving comments until the end of November and the link has been shared with various partners and networks.

“If people could pass it onto local groups please do so, we want to encourage as much engagement with that as possible.”

Ms Phillips was speaking at the latest meeting of the borough’s health and wellbeing board (HWB) at South Shields Town Hall.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council and chair of the HWB, welcomed the update on the draft strategy and described it as a “fantastic piece of work”.

Councillors and NHS bosses heard that a range of activities will also be held across the borough in coming weeks to mark the White Ribbon Campaign and raise awareness of domestic abuse.

Council officers hope the “16 days of activism” will raise the profile of the issue and the council’s draft Domestic Abuse Strategy.

Public health officer Ms Phillips added the council was going to “push the consultation out on social media and all networks over the next few days to hopefully encourage more people to come forward.”

Information on the draft Domestic Abuse Strategy for South Tyneside can be found on South Tyneside Council’s website at