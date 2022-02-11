Plans are underway for what South Tyneside Council chiefs say will be an exciting programme of events and activities to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Events will take place over the extended four-day bank holiday weekend running 2-5 June 2022.

Celebrations began earlier this month as the Union flag was flown over South Shields Town Hall to mark 70 years since the accession to the throne of Queen Elizabeth II on February 6, 1952.

South Shields Town Hall.

Mayor of South Tyneside Councillor Pat Hay also sent a letter to Buckingham Palace.

The Mayor said: “Her Majesty The Queen has become the first British Monarch to observe a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.

“To celebrate her historic reign, events and activities will be taking place throughout the year culminating in the extended UK bank holiday weekend in June when communities will come together to mark this momentous occasion.

“Here in South Tyneside, we’re excited to be supporting the national celebrations with a programme of events and activities for our communities to enjoy as well as to host their own celebrations.

The beacon on the Lawe Top will be lit as part of the celebrations.

“Given the difficult times we have all experienced, it will be a real honour to hold events with a strong focus on bringing family, friends and communities together to mark this wonderful milestone in Her Majesty’s remarkable reign.”

What is happening in South Tyneside for the Jubilee celebrations

In the run up to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee national celebrations, South Tyneside Council will be tree planting as part of the wider national Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

Schools, community groups and libraries will also be joining in the jubilee celebrations with a range of events, crafts and activities.

During the Platinum Jubilee celebratory weekend, South Tyneside will also join towns and cities across the country on June 2 to light more than 1,500 beacons – including a special beacon lighting ceremony at the Lawe Top in South Shields.

Local communities will also be encouraged and supported to get involved in ‘Big Lunch’ events in local parks on June 5, or hold their own street parties.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: “The Platinum Jubilee is an historic occasion for the nation and the Commonwealth.

"Like communities across the world, we will be celebrating Her Majesty’s long reign and incredible dedication to public service.

“The Platinum Jubilee weekend is set to be a fitting tribute to The Queen and a wonderful opportunity for everyone in South Tyneside to come together and celebrate in style.”

What is happening nationally

As well as the Platinum Jubilee Beacons lighting on June 2, the Jubilee is also being marked nationally with the Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour).

A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3.

This will be followed by the Derby at Epson Downs and Platinum Party at the Palace on June 4, and the Big Jubilee Lunch and Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place on June 5.

The nationwide Platinum Pudding baking competition is also running with applications invited from UK residents, aged eight and over, to create the perfect dessert dedicated to Her Majesty.

More information about the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee national celebrations is available at www.royal.uk/platinumjubilee

The council said further details on South Tyneside events, and how communities can get involved, will be made available in due course.

