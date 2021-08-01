The Mayor Cllr Pat Hay visiting West Park, Jarrow, for Love Parks Week.

Love Parks Week draws to a close today, Sunday 1 August, and South Tyneside Council is calling on residents and visitors to continue supporting our parks and green spaces for the rest of the summer.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay said: “Our parks and green spaces are the perfect place to enjoy the warmer weather and naturally are extremely popular for family days out and picnics over the school summer break.

“The council has a duty to keep the borough clean and tidy and our street cleansing teams work flat out to keep our parks and open spaces looking at their best, but we do need the public to support us.

“While most visitors to our parks are considerate and treat these spaces with respect, there is still a small minority of people who do not dispose of their rubbish responsibly.”

She added: "Littering not only spoils the area and is costly to clean up, but it can have a devastating impact on wildlife.

“We are encouraging people to take pride in their local green spaces, to do the right thing and help us to look after their local environment. Simple things like putting their litter in the bins provided, or taking it home, can help us to ensure our parks and open spaces remain enjoyable for all those who visit. Please be responsible: make memories, not a mess.”

The borough’s Handy Estates cleansing team works extremely hard to keep parks and open spaces clean and tidy, with bins emptied regularly. The team is also supported by the efforts of local park volunteer and ‘Friends of’ groups.

If bins are full, visitors are urged to take their rubbish and food waste to the next available one or take it home. Dog owners are also reminded to keep their dogs under control, to clean up after them and use the bins provided.

Anyone who witnesses littering or dog fouling is encouraged to report it, by calling (0191) 427 7000 or online at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit