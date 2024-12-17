Huge battery energy storage system approved at appeal

West Boldon Substation, South Tyneside. Picture: Google Maps

Controversial plans for a ‘battery energy storage system’ development are set to go ahead, following a ruling by a Government-appointed planning inspector.

The decision from the national Planning Inspectorate this month (December, 2024) is linked to plans for a facility supporting moves to decarbonise the UK electricity grid.

Whirlwind Energy Storage Ltd had applied to South Tyneside Council for permission to build a landscaped compound housing up to 360 energy storage cabinets near the West Boldon Substation, south of the A184.

Those behind the facility said it aimed to “import and store electrical power during periods of oversupply from renewable generators”, such as wind turbines, and that this power would “otherwise be wasted”.

Battery storage units, similar to those planned for the site.

Supporting planning documents said stored power would subsequently be “exported back to the [National] Grid during periods of low renewable generation which, in most cases, offsets the use of gas”.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans however, the application sparked more than 30 public objections, as well as objections from some borough councillors and Jarrow’s constituency MP.

Concerns ranged from the site’s proximity to the River Don and a local wildlife site and potential pollution impacts, to fire safety issues and the development’s visual impact on the Green Belt.

The refusal reasons agreed by councillors at the time included the plans representing “inappropriate development” which would be harmful to the Green Belt, as well as the development changing the character of the landscape.

An appeal was later lodged against South Tyneside Council’s decision to refuse the plans, and a planning inspector was appointed by the Secretary of State to rule on the matter.

It has since been confirmed that the planning inspector has allowed the appeal, meaning the development can move forward.

The reasoning for the decision is set out in a report published on the Planning Inspectorate’s website on December 10, 2024.

The planning inspector said that the proposed development would “reduce the openness of the Green Belt, and would conflict with the purposes of including land within it”, as well as causing “moderate harm to the character and appearance of the area”.

However, the planning inspector said that there were “very special circumstances” which “clearly outweigh the harm to the Green Belt and any other harm”.

This included the “contribution the BESS (battery energy storage system) would make to mitigate climate change and help regulate electricity flows within the wider supply network, and minor weight on its biodiversity and economic benefits”.

It was noted that “mitigation and enhancement measures” for the development included “green roofing on the compound buildings, removal/thinning of non-native scrub and trees along the riverbank, removal of fencing alongside the river, treatment of invasive species, […] verge enhancement, and bat roost and bird nesting provision”, as well as works to maintain and enhance hedgerow and “no night time lighting”.

The planning inspector said that “based on the ecology evidence and the size of the overall site, I am satisfied sufficient land is available for additional biodiversity gain to be achieved”.

It was noted that Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service did not object to the proposal, and that “fire-fighting water would be held in an on-site underground reservoir, significantly in excess of the guideline amount”.

The appeal decision report added: “In conclusion therefore, the proposed development would be in some conflict with the development plan, with respect to harm to the Green Belt and to the character and appearance of the area.

“However other material considerations, including the framework and the very special circumstances cited in this case, indicate that permission should be granted.

“I therefore allow the appeal.”

Applicants were originally seeking permission for an operational period of 50 years for the South Tyneside battery energy storage development, after which the site would be decommissioned and restored.

Those behind the appeal, in a previous ‘statement of case’, said the development would “enhance the economic development and sustainability of the local area, while also helping to deliver the further decarbonisation of the UK electricity sector”, as well as delivering biodiversity improvements.

It was noted that “predicted impacts” of the development would be acceptable and could be “adequately controlled” through proposed mitigation measures and planning conditions.

The planning inspector’s report added battery energy storage developments “allow balancing of demand without resorting to additional generation from fossil fuels, and also reduce the need for further fossil fuel-based grid balancing technologies”.

It was noted that the West Boldon development “would save between 2,592 and 4,044 tonnes of CO2 per year”.

While it was acknowledged that “the stored energy would not be ringfenced solely to South Tyneside residents”, it was argued that the proposal would still “contribute to the achievement [of] national and local ambitions” around Net Zero.

The appeal decision was discussed at a meeting of South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee on Monday (December 16, 2024) during a standard update on planning appeals.

Councillors heard that in the case of the battery energy storage system planning application, no costs were applied for or awarded following the Planning Committee’s refusal decision earlier this year.

Councillor Shirley Ford told the meeting: “I think that it’s helpful for us to hear and to read in detail the reasoning of the inspectors that make these decisions.

“They were looking at the same issues, the balance of harms and benefits […] I don’t think there’s any suggestion that we made incorrect decisions that were unreasonable or we haven’t weighed things carefully.”

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years and will be “limited to a period of 50 years from the date of its first beneficial use.”

Water drainage, biodiversity, construction, noise and ‘risk reduction and mitigation’ issues, including a ‘fire emergency response plan’, will be addressed via planning conditions.

For more information on the planning application and appeal, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0486/23/FUL