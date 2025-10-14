Plans to install hundreds of solar panels at a South Tyneside primary school site have been submitted to council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for Hebburn Lakes Primary School off Campbell Park Road in the Hebburn South ward.

The school is seeking permission for “551 solar panels to be installed on the flat and pitched roofs of the school” with a “total generating capacity of 250 kWp”.

Plans submitted for 551 solar panels at Hebburn Lakes Primary School | Google/LDRS

Details are set out in a design and access statement submitted to council planning officials, which notes the development would “help the school maximise the potential of on-site renewable electricity generation as part of its wider decarbonisation strategy”.

It was noted that the development would have a minimal impact on neighbouring properties and would “enhance the school building and appeal of being a modern learning centre looking towards the future and creating a vision of sustainability for students”.

The applicant, in supporting planning documents, confirmed that “panels will be arranged in south-facing and west-facing rows, following the orientation of the buildings” and will be “manufactured with anti-glare coating, ensuring no risk of glint and glare for neighbouring properties or road users”.

The design and access statement adds: “The site is bordered by extensive playing fields to the west and south with no nearby residential properties.

“The nearest residential properties lie to the east across Campbell Park Road, approximately 80 metres from the school [and] the proposed panels will be facing in the opposite direction and not towards them.

“To the west lies Hebburn Comprehensive School. While there may be visibility towards the proposed installation, it would be incredibly difficult when the anti- glare coated panels are roof parallel and protruding less than 0.2 metres, approximately 0.14 metres from the roof slope.

“The possibility for impact would be very minimal, if not unlikely.”

Those behind the scheme also said the visual appearance of the solar panels is considered “appropriate and positive for the school buildings” at Hebburn Lakes Primary School.

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250634

