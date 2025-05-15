A new mayor has been sworn in at South Tyneside Council who is looking forward to “showcasing” the borough and meeting its “fantastic communities.”

Councillor Jay Potts, Fellgate and Hedworth ward councillor, was selected as Mayor of South Tyneside for 2025/26 at the local authority’s annual meeting on Tuesday evening (May 13, 2025).

The Labour councillor, first elected in a by-election back in July, 2021, will take over the ceremonial chains from councillor Fay Cunningham, who was praised for her work in the role over the past 12 months.

Councillor Jay Potts Mayor of South Tyneside | South Tyneside Council/LDRS

Cllr Potts previously served as deputy mayor and he will continue as mayor alongside mayoress Audrey Huntley, a former Fellgate and Hedworth ward councillor and ex-deputy leader of the council.

Meanwhile, Labour councillor Shane Smith, Hebburn South ward representative, will take on the role of deputy mayor for 2025/26, with Stephen Pearson serving as his consort.

Labour councillor for Hebburn South, Angela Lamonte, who nominated Cllr Smith, said he would “make an excellent deputy mayor” and “genuinely cares about our community, its people and equality and diversity.”

The new Mayor of South Tyneside Cllr Potts said it was an “absolute honour and a privilege” to serve as deputy mayor with his deputy mayoress over the past year.

He added: “We have worked really really hard and words can’t begin to explain how it feels to be sitting in this chair right now.

“I would like to thank everyone for your support over the past year, officers and colleagues on both sides, you have all been a fantastic help and Fay has been one hell of a mentor.

“I would just like to say thank you to all and lets have a good year.”

Mayor of South Tyneside Cllr Jay Potts with Mayoress Audrey Huntley | South Tyneside Council/LDRS

Several tributes were paid to Cllr Potts across the council chamber, including from Hebburn South councillor John McCabe, who nominated him for the position.

He said Cllr Potts would “uphold the highest standards of civic life” and was prepared to give the “hard and work and commitment” needed for the role of Mayor of South Tyneside.

Cllr McCabe, a former Mayor of South Tyneside, added: “He’s very deeply involved with his community and the community work and he supports those with disabilities.

“The thing about Jason, or Jay as we all know him, is that he will give 100 per cent effort of his ability to perform that job.

“He’s a very very honest lad, born, bred and schooled in Jarrow and very well-known for his dress sense and particularly Hawaiian shirts which will come in very useful you would think in the summer parades and that kind of thing.

“Jason has been a councillor since July, 2021, representing the Fellgate and Hedworth ward and during his time as ward councillor, has demonstrated vast commitment to the borough and the residents he serves so well.

“He has served on many committees, including chair of the children and young people’s safeguarding, and just as an asset to that committee, Jay works in the home-to-school transport section of transport with special educational needs children and I have witnessed it first-hand, the children absolutely love him.

“He has always shown a strong commitment to public service and I don’t think his dedication and commitment has gone unnoticed.

“Jason will uphold the office of mayor, a very important role to bring in the growth in our economy and to help our children in the school provisions that we must have for these children to be educated to the best and highest standard that we can.”

Labour councillor Alison Strike, who seconded the nomination for Cllr Potts, added: “You are a lovely man and I think you will do the borough proud.”

Councillor John Robertson, independent councillor for Primrose, said he “goes back a long time with Jason” and “hasn’t got a problem with him as a person” but added he couldn’t support his nomination for Mayor for two reasons.

This included Cllr Potts’s previous vote linked to housing proposals on Green Belt in the Fellgate and Hedworth area, with Cllr Robertson noting affected residents and saying he “couldn’t let them down”.

Cllr Robertson also referenced an issue between the two councillors, and previous “serious talks” about Labour’s Cllr Potts potentially “crossing the floor over to the independents”, which never happened.

“I was made to look like a fool, so for those two reasons I cannot support this,” he added.

Councillor Phil Brown, Horsley Hill’s independent councillor who has not been affiliated to any political group on the council (including South Tyneside Alliance Group) since being elected, wished Cllr Potts and his deputy well for the year to come.

While noting Cllr Robertson “spoke with candour” earlier in the meeting, Cllr Brown said he hoped councillors could “move forward” for the coming municipal year.

“We’re a council, we’re all members and what has been vented has been vented and I hope we can move forward there,” he added.

After being put to the vote, Cllr Potts was elected as Mayor of South Tyneside with 28 votes in favour, 16 votes against and four abstentions.

The new mayor, in a council statement, said he was “extremely proud” of his role in the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) transport sector and had a love of animals.

He has chosen two charities as the main beneficiaries of the Mayor’s Charity during his year in office, including the Children’s Heart Unit Fund and Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The chosen charities for Cllr Potts’s year of office as Mayor of South Tyneside are expected to be confirmed in coming weeks.

Cllr Potts, speaking after the annual meeting, said: “It’s a real honour and huge privilege to be appointed Mayor of South Tyneside and I’m looking forward to representing our wonderful borough over the coming year.

“The mayoress and I are both extremely excited to be able to go out and meet our fantastic communities during what will be a busy year of civic engagements and key events.

“We will be doing all we can to showcase and highlight all that South Tyneside has to offer.

“Our outgoing mayor and mayoress, Fay and Stella, have been fantastic mentors and I want to thank them both for all their support they have shown us during their year in office.”

The annual council meeting was broadcast live on South Tyneside Council’s YouTube channel and is still available to view here.