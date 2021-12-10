Back in April 2021, South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application for 46, 48 and 54 Frederick Street in the Laygate area of South Shields.

The proposals were aimed to “adapt and refurbish” the buildings, which form two commercial units, as well as changing the use of the first floor to form a ‘landlord’s flat’.

At ground floor level, the scheme included replacement shopfronts being installed and external alterations to the front elevation incorporating juliet balconies.

Plans have been approved for the units in Laygate.

The units are based in the Simonside and Rekendyke ward and were last occupied by a St Clare’s Hospice charity shop and a second hand furniture shop.

According to a Design, Access and Planning Statement submitted with the planning application, the proposed works aimed to “bring the properties up to a lettable standard” for retail.

This includes alterations to the former charity shop and refurbishment works at the adjacent number 46, which is described as being in a “dilapidated condition, having been empty for some time.”

The statement from the applicant added the plans would “upgrade the streetscene” and represented a “long-term business investment.”

After assessing the planning application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on Wednesday, December 8.

A report from planners deemed the scheme acceptable in terms of design, highway safety and impact on residential amenity, subject to conditions.

The council report reads: “The consolidation of retail and commercial premises into a more sustainable, compact and viable core is promoted within the Frederick Street shopping centre.

“In terms of the proposed residential accommodation, the site is in a sustainable location, close to local amenities and services, including bus links.”

The council report goes on to say: “Given the nature of the external alterations to the frontage of the site, they are judged to convey sensitive consideration of the original building and its surroundings, having regard to scale and proportions, use of materials and architectural detailing.”

For more information on the planning application, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0193/21/FUL

