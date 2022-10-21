Following the May 2022 elections, the Green Party has served as the main opposition group after doubling its numbers on the council from three to six.

However a report prepared for a full council meeting next week will ask councillors to note the formation of the “South Tyneside Alliance Group”.

This includes the six independent members on the council and sole Conservative, with the new political group of seven replacing the Greens as the official opposition to Labour.

Independent councillor Glenn Thompson will lead the new alliance.

A report to South Tyneside Council next week will set out how the move has impacted “political balance” on local authority committees.

It also confirms independent councillor Glenn Thompson will act as the leader of the alliance and will be eligible to claim a special responsibility allowance for the role.

Other members of the alliance group include independent councillors Paul Brenen (Westoe), David Kennedy (Primrose), Paul Milburn (Primrose), John Robertson (Primrose), Keith Roberts (Bede) and Conservative Ian Forster (Cleadon and East Boldon).

The independents had previously formed an alliance with the Conservatives prior to the elections earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green Party leader Councillor David Francis.

However following the results of the May 2022 polls, the arrangement failed to continue with the Green Party becoming the main opposition group.

An agenda prepared for a full council meeting on September 8, 2022, which was cancelled due to concerns for the health of the Queen, included a report on a new political group being formed.

This included independent councillors John Robertson and Keith Roberts being treated as a political group called ‘The Real Opposition Group’ – however this did not appear on the agenda of the rearranged meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that notice was given to council officers to establish the South Tyneside Alliance Group in September 2022.

Cllr Thompson, Westoe ward representative and opposition leader, said each member would have independence as councillors and that there would be no “group whip”.

Cllr Thompson said: “After the May 2022 elections a lot has been happening in relation to how the alliance would move forward with new members.

“We had the newly elected independent councillor for Westoe Paul Brenen to discuss the situation with, and additionally other Independents from across the borough decided they would like to work together to re-establish the group as the official opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To those ends as of September 20 this year the South Tyneside Alliance Group is again the official opposition.

“The group includes six independent councillors and one Conservative.

“Looking forward the group hopes to work closely together in holding the ruling Labour Group to account in opposition, whilst keeping a high degree of independence as councillors to respect our own individual views.

“We are often asked if there is a group whip and the answer is very easy – definitely not!”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor David Francis, Green Group leader, said the Green Party would continue to fulfil the opposition role “with or without a title” after the move.

Cllr Francis added: “In May 2019, I became South Tyneside’s first Green Party councillor.

“Since my very first meeting, I have challenged the ruling Labour Group and held them to account.

“As the Green Group has grown, we have seen our impact increase and we will continue to fulfil the opposition role with or without a title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Green Party does not have a party whip and our councillors have a free vote on all council business.

“That said, we also have shared and agreed values along with a coherent policy platform.

“At this time, we can see no advantage in seeking alliances with others who do not share this common ground.

“The ability to represent the residents of South Tyneside and to provide effective opposition is more important to us than the title or additional allowances attached to being the ‘Official Opposition’.

Advertisement Hide Ad