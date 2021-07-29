Labour's Jay Potts wins Fellgate and Hedworth by-election as John Robertson fails to reclaim seat after resignation
Labour’s Jay Potts has won the Hedworth and Fellgate by-election.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:42 pm
The election was called after the resignation of independent councillor John Robertson
Mr Robertson tried to retract his resignation shortly after sending it, but was told he could not under rules governing councils.
He therefore vowed to stand again, but has failed to reclaim the seat on South Tyneside Council
The full results were:
Kelly Hill (Green) - 44
Jay Potts (Labour) - 850
John Robertson (Independent) - 555
Chris Smith (Conservative) - 158
David Wilkinson (Lib Dems) - 125