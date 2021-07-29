Labour's Jay Potts wins Fellgate and Hedworth by-election as John Robertson fails to reclaim seat after resignation

Labour’s Jay Potts has won the Hedworth and Fellgate by-election.

By Chris Binding
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:42 pm
Victorious Jay Potts (right) won the seat for Labour after John Robertson (left) failed get re-elected after his resignation.

The election was called after the resignation of independent councillor John Robertson

Mr Robertson tried to retract his resignation shortly after sending it, but was told he could not under rules governing councils.

He therefore vowed to stand again, but has failed to reclaim the seat on South Tyneside Council

The full results were:

Kelly Hill (Green) - 44

Jay Potts (Labour) - 850

John Robertson (Independent) - 555

Chris Smith (Conservative) - 158

David Wilkinson (Lib Dems) - 125

