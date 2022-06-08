South Tyneside Council has issued a reminder to eligible householders in council tax bands A – D that the closing date for applications is nearing.

The scheme, which applies to council tax customers who do not pay by direct debit or anyone who did not pay their first council tax instalment by direct debit on or before 3 May 2022, opened on Monday, May 16, 2022 and will run until June 10, 2022.

Council chiefs are calling on anyone who has not applied to do so before the closing date at the end of this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General view of a council tax bill. Picture by Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Customers must complete a simple online form at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/counciltaxrebate.

To be able to complete the form online householders will need to know their council tax account number and postcode of the property.

Details can be found on their council tax bill.

Anyone unable to complete the form online can call 0191 424 4331 and a member of staff will support them through the process.

Cllr Joanne Bell, Lead Member for Governance, Finance and Corporate Services at South Tyneside Council said: “The council tax energy rebate scheme has been a huge undertaking.

"We have already managed to pay 51,000 customers and are processing thousands of applications which will be paid in the coming weeks. We thank everyone for their patience as we work through new software, systems and processes.

"The deadline for applications has been set to give us enough time to work through applications and reconcile any issues as quickly as possible.”

When customers apply, they can choose to either:

A) Provide bank details, so the money can be paid directly into their account

The council says aims to pay the money into bank accounts within two weeks, however, it is advised to allow up to four weeks.

They say bank account details will only be used to make the rebate payment and will not be used to collect any future council tax payments.

B) Ask for the money to be credited to their council tax account

Their council tax bill for 2022/23 will be reduced by £150.

An amended bill showing the new payments will be sent within four weeks of receiving an application.

Anyone who does not apply for the rebate by June 10, 2022 will have the support credited to their council tax account.

Their council tax bill for 2022/23 will be reduced by £150 and a new bill will be issued.