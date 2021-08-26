South Tyneside Recycling Village, Middlefields, South Shields.

Under the new arrangements, people will need to have reserved a day and time before disposing of their waste and recyclable materials at the site at Middlefields Industrial Estate in South Shields.

The new booking only system is coming into effect from Monday, September 20, with residents able to start making their bookings electronically up to two weeks in advance, from Monday, September 6 via the council’s website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk

A worker at South Tyneside Recycling Village at Middlefields.

Bookings can also be made over the phone from September 6 – for visits from September 20 – by calling the Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000.

Stuart Wright, head of environment at South Tyneside Council, said the new system would help things run more smoothly and manage the ‘extremely high demand’ at the tip.

“Like many councils have done so already, we’re introducing a new free electronic booking system for our residents to access the borough’s Recycling Village,” he said.

Drivers had long waits as they visited the tip after it reopening following lockdown easing in 2020

Residents will be able to make a booking online or over the phone.

“This new process will help us to meet the extremely high demand for the service, while alleviating issues around queuing and congestion and the impact that this has on neighbouring businesses and our road network.

"It will also make the process of visiting the site, smoother and more streamlined with residents able to get in and out quicker than before.

“The Recycling Village is an essential service for the people of South Tyneside. It is important that local people book a slot before any visits they plan to make from Monday 20 September to avoid any disappointment on the day.”

The queue to get into the Reycling Village when it reopened on May 11 following an easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

How the booking system will work

Booking will be free and restricted to South Tyneside residents only. Time slots will be released two weeks in advance and available on a first come first served basis, with households able to visit up to four times per month.

Those who have vehicles which require a permit, such as a van, trailer and certain types of vehicle, will need to apply for a new permit. The permit will be valid for one year and will enable to permit holder to book up to 12 visits per year.

The new system will allow residents to cancel and re-book their visit as well as receive a notification reminding them of the date and time they have reserved.

The current ‘Even Date, Even Date / Odd Date, Odd Plate’ system will remain in place until the booking only system comes into effect on Monday 20 September.

The Recycling Village at Middlefields Industrial Estate in South Shields is open every day (except Christmas Day) from 9am to 6pm.

For further information about South Tyneside Recycling Village, including details of the new booking system and how to reserve a slot, visit the Council’s website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/recyclingvillage