Launderette set to become flats under new plans for South Shields street

Earlier in August, 2022, South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application for ‘The Laundrette’ at 81 Broughton Road.

This included a bid to see if prior approval was needed to change the use of the ground floor from a laundrette to a residential dwelling.

According to the planning application, the plans aim to provide a “high quality dwelling house” with “a bright and spacious two-bedroom flat complete with family bathroom, utility room and well-presented kitchen”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Laundrette at Broughton Road, South Shields. Picture: Google Streetview.

Changes to the exterior of the building are also proposed, including moving the main entrance from Broughton Road to South Woodbine Street.

In addition, plans include “forming the existing entrance into a window” and “implementing another aperture on the north east facing elevation” to form a window for a bedroom.

The submitted planning application adds the “laundrette facility at this premises will be lost” but that there is alternative provision on Dean Road around one mile away from the site.

A decision on the application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.