South Tyneside Council’s planning department recently validated an application for Ahmed International Superstore, off New George Street, in the Laygate area of South Shields – part of the Simonside and Rekendyke ward.

This included extending the existing building in the form of two double-storey extensions to a vacant plot to the north and also the current parking/storage area to the south.

The new buildings would have a mixed-use of retail, offices and storage, as well as benefiting from new external lighting and signage, according to the submitted plans.

Ahmed International Superstore is in line for a major makeover.

A design and access statement sets out the reasons for the development, which aims to “future-proof” the store.

The design and access statement reads: “Careful design consideration will be undertaken when developing the external elevations to ensure the development remains in keeping with the current building and its surroundings and also has a positive impact on the local vernacular.

“Due to recent competition of local retail establishments, it is essential to further invest in the development of this building to ensure a continued high quality trading to the locale and a boost to local employment opportunities.

“The continued redevelopment of the building will ensure a future proofing trading of this popular specialist store and also generate new business in the area for the future.”

The design and access statement adds the works have been designed to “complement the existing structure” and would “encourage future development within the locale”.

The statement goes on to say: “Updating the building’s façade and also retail impact will allow continuing trading and also employment to the area.

“The chosen materials have been selected for not only their aesthetic qualities but also their durability and performance which will provide minimal maintenance issues whilst retaining the quality of the design.”

A decision on the planning application will be made following a period of council consultation.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0323/20/FUL

