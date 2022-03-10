'Making Waves' culture plan aims to create jobs, boost tourism and bring 'bigger and better events' to South Tyneside

That’s according to the author’s of the new ‘Making Waves’ cultural strategy drawn up for South Tyneside’s towns and villages, which they say will build on the borough’s ‘vibrant cultural offer’.

Creating jobs, boosting the economy, growing tourism and improving health and wellbeing are all central to the aims of the five-year stragegy, which South Tyneside Council says will help promote the borough ‘as an attractive place to live, invest and enjoy’.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: “South Tyneside has such a unique and vibrant cultural offer which not only showcases our proud rich history and heritage but celebrates the fantastic arts and creative talent in our borough.

South Tyneside Council deputy leader Cllr Joan Atkinson.

“Through the strategy we explore how good quality cultural experiences can play a role in improving people’s lives, boosting health and wellbeing and delivering our vision for the future of South Tyneside.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the high demand and huge value that is placed on cultural services, whether that is access to libraries, museums or arts-led groups to visiting our beaches and other attractions.

" Through the strategy, the borough’s cultural sector shares a vision to build on this momentum, to nurture and grow culture for the future.”

Cllr Atkinson said Making Waves looks at how partners can work together and make the most of venues and outdoor spaces and share experience, equipment and pool resources to help generate more opportunities for creative groups, provide innovative new cultural experiences and deliver bigger and better events.

South Tyneside Council has worked with key cultural and heritage partners on the project, including The Customs House, Cultural Spring, Jarrow Hall, Tyne and Wear Museums and Archives, and the National Trust among others.

The council said it has been developed following a public consultation, which attracted more than 500 responses from residents, community groups and key stakeholders both large and small.

Councillor Atkinson added: “It is important that we have an up-to-date plan that recognises our important historical sites and cultural assets, our brilliant artists, creative organisations and diverse communities. The strategy will strengthen the role they play in making South Tyneside thrive as an outstanding place to live, invest and enjoy.

“What’s really important about Making Waves is that it has been shaped by, and will be led by, the borough’s cultural sector to be used by any local creative organisation operating in South Tyneside.

“We’ve not had a cultural strategy of this magnitude before. It is something that the entire arts, culture and heritage sector can get behind and can benefit from, helping to boost creativity and culture.

“Demonstrating the Borough’s strong commitment to working together also helps to unlock external funding towards promoting and improving culture and arts in South Tyneside in the future.”

Moving forward, these areas will receive long term support from ACE, with arrangements remaining in place for a minimum period of three years. The new cultural strategy will enhance the impact of this work.

Making Waves is set to be presented to the Council’s Cabinet next week (Wednesday 16 March) ahead of a formal launch on 17 March.

