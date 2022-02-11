Jonathan Rickaby, 41, of Hopkins Walk, South Shields, has been banned from driving for six months, given 120 hours of unpaid community work and ordered to pay £200 plus a victim surcharge of £95.

South Tyneside Council took legal action against the 41-year-old after obtaining CCTV footage of him dumping tree waste behind a shop in East Boldon on 18 July 2020.

The council said environmental enforcement officers previously received several tip-offs that Rickaby was picking up waste for cash and dumping it.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

He was warned that if he was witnessed fly tipping, he would be prosecuted.

Rickaby appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court earlier this week and was prosecuted under Section 33 of the Environment Act.

The vehicle he used in the offence was seized and later destroyed.

Cllr Ernest Gibson, lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: “This conviction should serve as a reminder that we will always pursue legal action against offenders and there are very real consequences; in this case the offender was not only fined and ordered to do unpaid work, but his vehicle was also destroyed.”

“Fly-tipping is an eyesore, blights our communities and is and extremely costly to clean up.

“We are absolutely committed to tackling this issue and, as in this case, members of the public can help by being our eyes and ears and reporting any incidents to the council so we can investigate.

“Together we can help keep our communities clean, green and safe for everyone to enjoy.”

The Council spends more than £2million a year keeping the Borough clean and tidy, with the illegal disposal of waste placing an additional burden on taxpayers.

To report fly-tipping contact South Tyneside Council’s Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000. All calls will be treated in the strictest confidence. Alternatively Report It online via the Council’s website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit

Further information about the safe and responsible disposal of waste can also be found at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling

