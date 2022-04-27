This year, at least one seat in all 18 of South Tyneside Council’s wards will be up for grabs, with two seats also being contested in the Harton area.

Each candidate has been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Cleadon and East Boldon ward have to say.

Clockwise from top left David Herbert, Philip Toulson and Stan Wildhirt.

:: Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

David Herbert (Green Party)

I’m proud to be the Green Party candidate in Cleadon and East Boldon for election on May 5.

Greens are the second largest party in the council.

I was 47 votes short of being elected in the September 2021 by-election, so I can win this time.

People want the fresh and independent voices Green councillors bring.

If elected, I will work hard to preserve our village life and tackle issues raised by widespread surveying of over development, loss of green spaces, unacceptable traffic and air pollution levels, poor state of roads and footpaths, anti-social behaviour, speeding traffic, fly –tipping and dog fouling

Philip Toulson (Labour Party)

Born in South Shields, I attended Grammar School and I’m a graduate of Northumbria University.

Married to Trish, with five daughters and ten grandkids. Work life has been in public service as a police inspector, an officer in the Royal Australian Air Force, a member of HM Coastguard.

I will work hard and smart to address the concerns of ward residents.

I will enhance and continue efforts of South Tyneside Council providing the best possible response to climate change, protecting green spaces and quality public services, at a time of reduced government funding.

I am happy to endorse our national promise” Labour, on your side.”

Stan Wildhirt (Conservative Party candidate)

Since I was elected last September, I have tried my best to hit the ground running in gratitude for the trust and responsibility bestowed on me.

I have done what the opposition is supposed to do; ask questions, challenge decisions, submit new and innovative ideas and address residents’ concerns.

As a councillor, I have already submitted three motions to full council during my short time.

One in particular that I’m passionate about is improving facilities in all our parks to make them a place of destination for people to meet up and enjoy the health benefits that open spaces and social interaction offered.

My other passion is to provide facilities for local entrepreneurs to flourish to improve the local economy and slow the loss of our young people to the south due to lack of local opportunity.