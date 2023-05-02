Meet the candidates standing in the Cleadon Park ward in the 2023 local elections

(L to R) TOP: Steven Harrison, John Riley BOTTOM: Chris Sanderson, Susan Traynor

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in all 18 of the borough’s wards will be up for grabs, with around 70 candidates in the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Cleadon Park ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Steven Harrison (Independent)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am honoured to be again standing as your Independent candidate and hope to build on the amazing support you gave me last year so together, we can build a ‘Better Cleadon Park’.

By voting for me, you’ll elect someone with a proven track record of working for local people and not against them and who will always put your interest first.

I will work for you all year round and keep you informed via newsletters, street/ward surgeries and social media.

I will robustly challenge Labour to ensure your concerns and the issues that affect Cleadon Park are addressed as I did previously when I served as an independent councillor from 2006-2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If elected, you can be sure that you will always be told the truth (good or bad) and that the work I do on your behalf is transparent but above all, I will always remain accountable to you.

John Riley (Green Party)

The past year has been really hard for everyone, especially with the rising cost of living.

I am proud to be able to help our community by volunteering to deliver parcels for a local food bank and as a volunteer with Beach Access North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was a volunteer marshall at the three Covid vaccination sites across South Tyneside until the programme ended in December.

I have lived in Cleadon Park for the past 7 years so I am aware of issues faced by the local community.

More and more people tell us that they’re voting Green this year. We’re the second largest party represented in the town hall.

Our Green Group of councillors work hard to make positive change across our borough and challenge the Labour run council on their poor decision making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please consider voting Green on May 4.

Chris Sanderson (Conservative Party)

I’m delighted to be standing in Cleadon Park again, I believe I can deliver the change the borough needs.

Four decades of Labour in power at the town hall have led to complacency which hasn’t served Cleadon Park or South Tyneside well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council with a strong opposition would help address this and help ensure decisions taken benefit all residents.

If elected, I’ll do my best to ensure that Cleadon Park gets its fair share of funding from the council.

Fixing cracked roads, tackling antisocial behaviour, and stopping fly tipping will be priorities.

I’ll oppose any housing development that residents don’t want, especially on Green Belt sites and I’ll make sure any proposal affecting the ward receives full scrutiny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ll also make sure the people of Cleadon Park are informed of any major changes affecting the ward.

A vote for me on May 4 will help deliver the change Cleadon Park and South Tyneside desperately need.

Susan Traynor (Labour Party)

I have once again been selected as the Labour candidate in Cleadon Park and Harton Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a privilege and an honour to represent the ward since first being elected in May 2015.

The council elections are about local issues and I want to make sure South Tyneside is delivering good quality and responsive services to the people of Cleadon Park and Harton Moor.

I believe that it is important to keep in touch with residents therefore, I will continue to ensure that I provide effective representation throughout the year and not just at election time.