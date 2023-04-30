Meet the candidates standing in the Fellgate and Hedworth ward in the 2023 South Tyneside Council elections

(L to R) Nic Cook, Ian Jason Diamond, Jay Potts

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in all 18 of the borough’s wards will be up for grabs, with around 70 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Fellgate and Hedworth ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Nic Cook (Green Party)

I am committed to making South Tyneside a fair and more equal place for us to live, work and play.

As a parent and disabled person, I am passionate about fair access to work and housing, and community health and wellbeing.

We deserve to have clean air, and access to green spaces and to leave a healthy planet for future generations.

As a Green Party candidate, I can be a positive voice for our community and make sure local people’s voices are heard on the issues important to them.

Voting Green can make a massive difference to our community.

Ian Jason Diamond (Independent)

I’m once again standing as your independent candidate and hope to build on the amazing support you gave me last year and I’m looking forward to meeting many of you again as I deliver my newsletters and undertake street surgeries.

If elected my TOP 12 PLEDGES TO YOU are:

* Campaign to save our greenbelt.* Be approachable & contactable all year round.* Listen to your concerns & act on them.* Keep you informed by newsletter.* Carry out ward walkabouts & surgeries.* Be honest, accountable & transparent.* Challenge Labour & hold them to account.

* Put your interests above personal interest.* Be answerable to you.* Work with the community, voluntary & business sectors to benefit of local people.* Oppose needless rises in council rents, council tax & other council fees & charges.* Expose council wrongdoing & abuse of power.

Jay Potts (Labour Party)

I am privileged and humbled to be standing again for the ward in which I live and was brought up in.

I was ecstatic to be elected due to by-election in 2021. This has been a steep learning curve, but with phenomenal team working with Geraldine and Audrey, change for the better is happening.

I’m never complacent. I’m an open book and I care deeply about our community.

I am a school governor, Hedworthfield CA trustee and a youth champion, all unpaid, requiring that I have an enhanced DBS check.

I do not claim additional expenses, which is a team pledge.

I hope that I have earned and can continue to earn your trust.

My role is a new one and the work planned has only just begun.

If I can’t help I’ll explain why. Any queries, please ask, you’ll be given facts.

