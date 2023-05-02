Meet the candidates standing in the Harton ward in the 2023 local elections

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in all 18 of the borough’s wards will be up for grabs, with around 70 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Harton ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Rhiannon Curtis (Green Party)

A vote for the Greens is a vote for a fresh approach and a strong voice on the council, one that is willing to stand up for you, and for South Tyneside.

For too long, poor decisions by the Labour Council went unchallenged; Greens are now the second largest party represented in the town hall – putting forward positive ideas which work for our communities and challenging poor decisions made by the ruling group.

The best Labour can offer is the situation we’re in now, but we believe South Tyneside can do better – more of the same isn’t good enough. We all know it.

Vote for something different. Something better. Vote Green.

Neil Maxwell (Labour Party)

I am delighted to have been selected to be Labour’s candidate in the Harton ward.

I was born and raised in the Harton ward and I attended Harton Infants, Harton Junior Boys and Redwell School.

I am a long serving school governor at Harton Primary.

I have been a Harton ward councillor since 2010 and I have taken up many residents queries and together with my Harton ward colleagues, I have implemented many improvements to the Harton ward.

I therefore look forward to the opportunity to continue working on your behalf if re-elected.

—

Jim Mouat (Reform UK)

I am delighted to be standing as the Reform Party candidate in theHarton ward this year.

Before retirement, I was employed as a joiner by the local authority, before moving on to be a construction site manager and supporting local charities in my spare time.

Having been a resident of the ward for over twelve years, I would strive to provide a strong and credible opposition in the council chamber, working hard to voice the concerns of local people and deliver real change for the people ofHarton.

I would prioritise the issues that matter most to you, tacklingconcerns such as anti-social behaviour; ensuring major upgrades toroads and footpaths; fighting to reduce council tax contributions;combatting the decline of the local town centre; and promotingenvironmental improvements across the borough.

If elected, I promise to work tirelessly on your behalf all year round – not just at election time.

Lawrence Nolan (Independent)

I’m Lawrence Nolan, standing as an independent candidate in the Harton ward.

Some may remember me from my election in 2004, serving as a councillor for six years.

In that time I experienced the way the leadership of the Labour Group worked.

With the Labour dynasty now fractured, I have renewed vigour and enthusiasm to play my part striving to make our council transparent and accountable.

A place where entrepreneurs are encouraged to invest, ultimately making the borough a better place to live and work.

My priority would be transforming our neglected shopping centres, making them a vibrant centre of the community once again.

