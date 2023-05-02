Meet the candidates standing in the Hebburn South ward in the South Tyneside Council elections 2023

(L to R) TOP: Carl Duncan, Brian Goodman BOTTOM: Shane Smith, Briony Sommers

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in all 18 of the borough’s wards will be up for grabs, with around 70 candidates in the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Hebburn South ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Carl Duncan (Conservative Party)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ever since I moved to Hebburn South, almost four years ago, I’ve seen just how slow the concerns we have raised in our area, such as speeding motorists and anti-social behaviour, is addressed by the local council.

Labour have become complacent and think they have a free rein; it’s about time that changed.

That change can only happen by voting for a better alternative and I believe I can deliver the change we need.

I can promise you I’ll always be here to listen and act quickly to you and your concerns about Hebburn South in general.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We must hold the Labour Council to account. We must vote for change.

To deliver the change that Hebburn South needs I would really appreciate your vote on May 4.

Brian Goodman (Independent)

Let me introduce myself, I take great pride in standing in this year’s local elections, I’ve stood in the last 4 years and gained more votes each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve lived & worked locally all my life bringing my family up near the Newtown.

I regularly attend both community area forum and full council meetings and report to the public what’s going on in Hebburn.

The borough is in more than £640 million debt but how much has been spent on Hebburn, yes by all means blame the Government for cuts to funding but a lot of this debt was taken out when Labour was in power and will take years to pay off.

I truly believe we need an alternative voice to the people who have ran Hebburn for donkeys years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Smith (Labour Party)

I’m Shane Smith and I’m standing as your Labour candidate.

Over the last few years I have assisted with the campaigns of councillors John McCabe and Angela Lamonte, and I look forward to working with them as part of a strong Labour team.

I have been out across the ward over the last few months speaking to as many people as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been great to have conversations about what matters to the people of Hebburn South, and finding out how I can help.

My experiences in the private rental sector motivated me to volunteer for the campaign group Generation Rent, so I am passionate about tenants rights.

If elected, I will work to tackle anti-social behaviour, support local businesses and champion environmental policies.

I will be available and approachable all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Briony Sommers (Green Party)

I am proud to stand as a Green Party candidate and represent my community in Hebburn South.

I believe that every person deserves access to clean air, green spaces and affordable housing.

I am passionate about ensuring that our community is inclusive, diverse and welcoming to all, and I will strive to make sure that every resident’s voice is heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad