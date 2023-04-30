Meet the candidates standing in the Westoe ward in the 2023 South Tyneside Council elections

(L TO R) Georgie Holt, Glenn Thompson, Michelle Turnbull

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in all 18 of the borough’s wards will be up for grabs, with around 70 candidates in the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Westoe ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Georgie Holt (Green Party)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m proud to be the Green Party candidate for Westoe.

Many people tell me that they feel the Labour-run council has taken our communities for granted for far too long – that they have stopped listening to local people and have become complacent.

Local residents also say they are fed up with the ‘playground’ politics they see between Labour and the Independent/Conservative group.

The cost of living crisis, made worse by the worrying rises in fuel costs, means that local people are really struggling and need positive solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greens have already demonstrated that they speak up for people and put ideas and policies forward which benefit all.

Westoe needs someone positive who puts the people first, not the interests of a party or themselves.

I will always put our community first. Better is possible.

Please vote Green on May 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Ireland (Liberal Democrats)

No candidate statement or photo provided.

Nigel Reedman (Independent)

I’m committed to improving our local communities, better pavements, better roads, tackling litter and graffiti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenn Thompson (Independent)

Dear resident, I have lived in the ward for over thirty years and served asyour independent councillor since 2019.

I have decided to stand for another term so I can continue the work I do in the Westoe ward and borough as the leader of the main opposition group. Still so much to do!

As always, I will be: INDEPENDENT, IMPARTIAL and INCLUSIVE with everything I do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I believe strongly in putting ‘people before a party,’ and this won’t change.

My priorities, if re-elected, will be continuing the work I do with theWestoe ward green spaces and developing the Friends Groups in HartonCemetery and the Readhead and Mowbray Parks, whilst engaging the community.

In parallel, I will continue to work to grow and develop the opposition for the benefit of our local government. Thank you.

Vote for a person not a party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Turnbull (Labour Party)

As your Labour candidate, my focus is on prioritising the needs of the Westoe community and improving our quality of life.

With over 40 years of experience in the NHS and as Commissioner of Mental Health Services, I’m well-equipped to provide effective service to all residents.

I’m particularly committed to improving the cost-of-living crisis in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If elected, I will work tirelessly to increase the availability of affordable housing, support small businesses, protect public services, advocate for fair wages, and provide financial support to those in need.

I believe that every member of our community deserves a decent standard of living, and I’m dedicated to working with residents, charities, and authorities to achieve this goal.

By leveraging the strengths of our community and listening to your concerns, we can create a brighter and more prosperous future for Westoe.

Thank you for considering me and I look forward to serving you with passion, commitment, and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad