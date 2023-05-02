Meet the candidates standing in the Whiteleas ward in the 2023 local elections

(L to R) TOP: Robin Coombes, Ernest Gibson BOTTOM: Dawn Wildhirt, Sophie Jane Williams.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in all 18 of the borough’s wards will be up for grabs, with around 70 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Whiteleas ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Robin Coombes (Independent)

I have lived in Whiteleas for over 42 years. As an independent councillor, I could express the views of the residents of Whiteleas, Parkway & Holder House without the influence of any political party.

One of my main concerns is the threat to Temple Memorial Park. The park was gifted to the people of South Tyneside in recognition of their efforts during the last war.

I would like to see the park protected from development and being used as intended for leisure activities and recognised for what it is, a war memorial.

Other concerns include anti-social and illegal activities. I would like to set up a neighbourhood watch scheme via Northumbria Connected and also work to develop the community warden scheme.

We all had an increase in council tax, yet roads and pavements are in a poor state. I will work for the improvements we all so badly need.

Ernest Gibson (Labour Party)

I’m honoured to once again be your candidate for Whiteleas, Holder House and Parkway, I have always endeavoured to be a strong voice for you and your family.

If re-elected my commitment will be:

:: Provide affordable, environmentally-friendly homes on the land at Reynolds Avenue.

:: Protecting Temple Park green space.

:: Tackling anti-social behaviour.

:: Staying in contact – house visits, newsletters and social media updates.

:: Roads and pathways resurfacing, including Tac-Tile Crossing dutch bungalows/Parkway Estate.

Our community is worthy of the greatest effort and I’m always prepared to stand up for you and your family.

I’m proud to have made our neighbourhood a safer place to live through road traffic calming measures and continued pavement repairs.

Your priorities are my priorities. Together we have made a difference, I hope I can count on your support to continue.

Don’t forget if you are voting at the polling station, take your photographic identification.

Your voice counts.

Dawn Wildhirt (Conservative Party)

My name is Dawn Wildhirt, and I am delighted to be your candidate hoping to serve the residents and local businesses in Whiteleas.

As well as pushing for more transparency and honesty in decision making, I will cooperate with residents, wardens, neighbourhood watch schemes, and local police; together we can clamp down on litter, fly-tipping, crime and anti-social behaviour especially around the allotment area which I know is a big concern for residents living close by.

If elected I would also like to introduce more planters, trees and relaxing child-friendly spaces, making Whiteleas a more colourful, wildlife-friendly and enjoyable place to live.

Brighter surroundings attract new investment, businesses and opportunities for our residents.

So if you want to be proud of our area, vote Conservative on Thursday, May 4.

Sophie Jane Williams (Green Party)

I am proud to stand for the Green Party and stand for what I believe in.

I have lived in South Tyneside since birth with a family who has lived here for many generations.

I have seen the effects of climate change and seen the problems caused by a lack of funding for things like hospitals and education facilities.

As a 24-year-old, I want to be a voice for everyone, for the generations older than me who have lived here for years and the generations yet to come, to create a viable future for South Tyneside.

A vote for Green is a vote for the things that really matter.