Mini shipping container village planned for North Shields riverside area

The development would take shape on land off Hudson Street

Instone is behind proposals to install four containers on a thin patch of land south of Hudson Street.

It comes as the North Shields Fish Quay area continues to see a rise in popularity with drinks and diners, with a number of new venues and events launched in recent years.

The zone was chosen in 2015 to be one of the first involved in a scheme which saw Coastal Community Teams set up drive forward development.

If North Tyneside Council give the proposals the go-ahead for the Hudson Street development, two of the units could be used as an artist’s studio and potentially to sell items created within its walls.

Meanwhile, another container could be used to create a “pop-up” stall in the centre of the site, to be used by a trader such as a local baker or deli.

A planning document said that the retail element would be a smaller part of the site’s offer.

It said: “The retail elements on the site are proposed to be small subsidiary uses specifically connected to the area or ancillary tothe studio use on the site.”

The document claimed that this means the development would not clash with North Shields town centre.

It added: “This application is for a small scale studio/retail use focused on providing space for the local community and would not conflict with town centre retail uses.”

The authority is expected to decide on the proposals in November.