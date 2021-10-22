Minute's silence in South Tyneside for killed MP David Amess

Flowers left in memory of Sir David Amess outside the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, London. A

The Conservative MP for Southend West was fatally stabbed on Friday, October 15 during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

Politicians across the country reacted with shock following the incident, which is now being treated as terror-related.

At its most recent meeting of full council on Thursday, October 21, Mayor of South Tyneside, councillor Pat Hay, paid tribute to the long-standing MP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors holding a minute's silence in South Tyneside.

“I know we are all deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the death of Sir David Amess MP after the horrific events that took place on Friday, October 15,” she said.

“On behalf of South Tyneside we send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

“Everyone in public life should be able to go about their daily business without fear of attack.

“I know elected members will be reflecting upon their personal safety and security when performing their public duties and interactions.

“We thank officers for the personal safety and security advice and guidance provided.

“This is perhaps a reminder to us all of our collective responsibilities to work together and the need to be civil with each other no matter how heated the debate becomes.

“May I convey my sincere condolences to the family of Sir Amess and the people of Leigh-on-Sea.”

Following a request from the Mayor, councillors in the chamber paid tribute by standing for a one-minute silence.

On Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that Ali Harbi Ali, 25, from London, had been charged with murder and a terrorism offence over the death of Sir Amess.