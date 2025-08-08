Council chiefs in South Tyneside have reinforced their commitment to protect people from a crime which “happens in plain sight and potentially in our own back yard.”

The term modern slavery covers offences in the Modern Slavery Act (2015) which result in the deprivation of a person’s liberty, by another, to exploit them for personal or commercial gain.

This can include debt bondage, human trafficking, forced labour and people being traded as a property or commodity, as well as employers ‘owning’ employees.

Each year, South Tyneside Council is legally required to update and publish its Modern Slavery Transparency Statement.

This sets out work carried out over the past year to minimise the risks of modern slavery in the authority, its supply chains and in the community.

The latest meeting of full council unanimously agreed to endorse the updated document for 2024/25.

Speaking at the meeting, Labour’s councillor Jim Foreman, lead member for governance, finance and corporate services, said it is “vital” they keep on top of the “horrendous” issue of modern slavery.

He added: “We don’t like to think that there may be modern slavery taking place behind closed doors in our neighbourhoods.

“But the reality is that this is a horrible crime that strips victims of their freedom and dignity that happens with alarming regularity.

“It happens in plain sight in safe and ordinary seeming communities and businesses across the country and potentially in our own back yard.”

The meeting heard the local authority “goes beyond” what is required of them in regards to modern slavery prevention under government guidance.

Council chiefs stated they continue to raise awareness of modern slavery with staff and partners and they have worked closely with regional organisations to form an anti-slavery network.

This has meant offering general and targeted training and creating new resources to help on the ground staff recognise when something “doesn’t look right”.

The local authority also shares information with partners including those who work in higher risk sectors such as care and those who are part of the regional poverty group.

Cllr Foreman added: “It’s so important that we do everything we can to ensure that we can protect and support victims and make it as hard as possible for criminals to get away with this horrendous crime.

“We really, really do make it our business to ensure we follow everything we say in this statement.”

He stressed they also “really look into whatever actions our partners, whether they be local, national or international partners, are doing” to try and ensure there is no modern slavery in supply chains.

Cllr Nicky Gynn, Green Group representative, added: “I’m sure that we all recognise the violation of human rights and it is important that we remain vigilant.

“It is clear that one group who particularly is at risk of violations are those who are seeking asylum within our country.”

The meeting heard the latest Home Office data “shows that there were nearly 20,000 potential victims of modern slavery identified in the UK last year.”

In May 2019, South Tyneside Council became one of the first in the country to develop a comprehensive Modern Slavery Strategy, outlining how it will identify, prevent and tackle the issue of modern slavery, human trafficking and exploitation in the borough.