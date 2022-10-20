South Tyneside Council previously agreed plans to “decommission” the Lincoln Court extra care centre to make way for a new one in the town.

This formed part of the council’s strategic plans to develop more adult social care accommodation across the borough, with the Lincoln Court building now demolished.

At a meeting of the Hebburn Community Area Forum (CAF) this week (October 17), housing chiefs outlined their vision for a replacement extra care complex on site.

An update on plans.

The specialist facility would be operated by an external registered provider as well as the wider site being developed to make way for general needs council-owned homes and a small children’s home.

Anna Milner, service lead for strategic and supported housing on the council, stressed the extra care scheme, council housing and children’s home would involve separate planning applications.

The council officer also told the CAF there was a “lack of accommodation options in the borough” and that the local authority needed to “keep up with the times and meet people’s needs”.

Ms Milner continued: “The proposed development will be a large extra care scheme on the old Lincoln Court site, it will be bigger than Lincoln Court […] and will have a range of services to benefit the community.

“There will be a café there, not just for people living there but for residents around the community and visitors, as well as things like hairdressers that can go in and support residents in the extra care accommodation.

“We’re looking to award the contract to an experienced registered provider […] we have gone out to tender and have engaged with a number of providers and there will be a cabinet report next month to award that contract.

“It’s a new way of providing services for South Tyneside, but it’s not a new way in other parts of the country which have these facilities working really well”.

The meeting heard the extra care facility would offer around 95 units and would be aimed at over 18s with varying levels of care and support needs.

It would also offer mainly one-bedroom accommodation and some two-bedroom provision, alongside a bistro-style eating experience, a specific area for dementia support and vehicular access from Glenn Street.

A formal planning application for the extra care facility is expected to be submitted in early 2023 and if planning permission is granted, the hub could open in autumn 2024.

Elsewhere, general needs council-owned housing for rent would see 50 units built, including on the old Westmoorland Court site.

The proposed four-bedroom children’s home would also be designed to “fit into the community” and would provide accommodation for teenagers.

The proposed development was welcomed by councillors on the Hebburn CAF, including Monkton ward councillor Paul Dean who described it as “great news” for Hebburn.

Cllr Dean added: “Once this gets going and I hope it does get fully going, I think it’s going to be a massive asset for the Hebburn area.”

The extra care scheme in Hebburn is one of three schemes being developed in South Tyneside.

Councillor Anne Hetherington, cabinet member for adults, independence and wellbeing, said: “We are planning to build an extra care scheme on this [Hebburn] site as part of our Adult Social Care Accommodation Strategy.

“Along with two other schemes at Chuter Ede and Dean Road, these developments will be aimed at adults over the age of 18 who need some additional support to remain independent.

“We know that people want to remain living in their local communities, rather than going into residential care, and this approach is a direct response to their views .