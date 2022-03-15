Back in January 2022, South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered applications for 53 and 61 Fowler Street.

The plans from applicant Acol Estates Limited aimed to determine if prior approval was needed for the change of use of the first floors from vacant retail/ office space to residential flats.

This included up to two flats at 53 Fowler Street and a single residential flat at 61 Fowler Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More flats are coming to Fowler Street.

Both plans included internal works and replacement windows and entrance doors, with the existing ground floor units continuing as commercial/ business uses.

After considering the applications, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved them on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Reports prepared by council officers said the change of use of the first floors of both properties would be acceptable.

The planning decisions fall against the backdrop of South Tyneside Council-led regeneration plans in South Shields which aim to create more town centre housing as the retail sector continues to struggle.

More flats are coming to Fowler Street.

Shop closures in the town centre are a frequently raised concern, with using empty buildings or sections of buildings for housing mooted as one way of breathing life back into the area.

Council regeneration bosses, speaking in 2021, said they hoped council projects at Holborn and other key sites in the town would “stimulate” other investors and housing providers to create more accommodation.

This includes new housing, conversions to existing buildings and more apartments above existing premises.

The council is using £6million awarded through the Future High Streets Fund to acquire land and properties needed to facilitate the delivery of new residential development.

More flats are coming to Fowler Street.

Preparations are also underway for demolitions, including of the old Central Library on Prince Georg Square and the former Broadway Carpets shop, with tendering for both sets of works expected in the coming months.

Under planning conditions for the recent Fowler Street applications, works must commence on site within three years.

For more information on the planning applications, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference numbers: ST/1096/21/PNCU and ST/1095/21/PNCU

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.