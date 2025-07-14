More residential flats are being proposed at a landmark building in South Shields town centre, as developers look to tweak previously approved plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received a new application for the former Riddicks building on the corner of Fowler Street and Keppel Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riddicks building, South Shields | LDRS

In recent years, the town centre building has been refurbished as part of council-led regeneration efforts in South Shields.

At a meeting of South Tyneside Council’s cabinet of senior councillors in October, 2023, town hall bosses agreed to progress the disposal of the building’s freehold, subject to planning permission being granted for a new use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Original plans for the building’s first floor included a large gaming area with ‘feature booth’ seating, pool tables, ‘virtual darts’ and pinball machines.

Although the business Riddicks Sports Bar is now in operation at the site, the first floor is currently vacant, according to an ‘existing first floor plan’ submitted to council planning officers.

New plans from Premier Leisure are now proposing changing the building’s first floor into four self-contained residential flats.

A design, access and heritage statement submitted with the plans states the proposals aim to “omit the previously approved public bar and restaurant at first floor level and replace this with 4No. self-contained residential flats.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those behind the scheme said the “change of use responds to evolving town centre needs and demand for high-quality urban residential accommodation”.

The design, access and heritage statement adds: “The flats replicate the arrangement and layout of the already-approved second floor flats.

“All proposed accommodation is accessible via the approved communal entrance and stair core.

“There are no changes proposed to the scale or massing of the building [and] the proposal is entirely internal and retains the external appearance and structure as previously approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the scheme involves no external works relating to the proposed first floor flats, the external appearance of the building remains unchanged [and] the architectural integrity of the locally listed Edwardian building and its later extension is preserved.”

Developers maintained that “replacing the public bar/restaurant use with residential use is sympathetic to the character and evolution of the building”.

It was argued that the plan for the landmark Riddicks building would “support its long-term viability and active use” and that internal works to create new flats would be “handled with care to respect original proportions and avoid harm to any surviving historic features”.

The design, access and heritage statement adds: “This proposal represents a sustainable and context-sensitive adaptation of a historically significant town centre building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It retains the approved access and structure, ensures no harm to heritage value, and contributes to the vitality of South Shields by providing well-designed town centre homes.

“The change from a public bar/restaurant to residential use reflects market demands and town centre living aspirations.

“The proposal aligns with national and local policy objectives on housing delivery, heritage conservation, and town centre regeneration.”

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until July 31, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250401