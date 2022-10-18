South Tyneside Council’s planning department have given the go-ahead to outline plans for the former site of the ‘Bizz Bar’ in Ocean Road.

The site has sat empty surrounded by hoardings since the bar collapsed in March 2012, sparking a major incident. It had been undergoing renovation work, but no one was inside at the time of the collapse.

The remnants of the structure were deemed unsafe and subsequently demolished.

Former site of ‘Bizz Bar’ in South Shields. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

The new plans, first registered by the council in May this year, proposed the construction of a mosque and base for the Bangladeshi Muslim Cultural Association.

A range of facilities are planned across four floors, including a basement level, ranging from a gym, office space and kitchen facilities to shop units, a coffee shop, teaching rooms and a main prayer hall.

A design and access statement, submitted on behalf of applicant South Tyneside Jam-E-Masjid, provided more details on the scheme’s aims.

This included making a “positive contribution to the Ocean Road street scene” and providing improved facilities for the borough’s Muslim community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bizz Bar before the collapse.

During a council consultation on the plan, one anonymous public response was submitted raising concerns about parking issues and the facility clashing with the “character” of properties on Ocean Road.

The public response added it would be “inappropriate and out of character for a place of worship to be built in-between restaurants and shops”.

After assessing the mosque and community hub plan against policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on October 14, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision report prepared by council planning officers deemed the scheme acceptable and no objections were received from the council’s highways department.

The aftermath of the collapse.

The planning decision report adds: “The proposed development would result in a currently vacant site being brought back into use as a mixed use site.

“Given the large number of vacant units within South Shields town centre, it is not considered that the proposed development, which is not a ‘main town centre use’ as defined by the National Planning Policy Framework, would result in significant harm to the vitality of South Shields town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed development would provide a range of facilities for the local community which would help to contribute to the vitality of the town centre”.

The site earmarked for development previously hit the headlines in 2012 when Bizz Bar collapsed into the street while undergoing renovation work.

Following the incident, the building was demolished and the site cleared with a protective hoarding erected around the land.

Applicants have previously said the proposed new building would be “largely aligned with the original building that occupied the site in terms of footprint”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before any work can start however, a “reserved matters” planning application needs to be submitted and approved by council development bosses.

This will set out the final details of the scheme, including the design, external appearance, planting, landscaping and more.