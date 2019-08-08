Name revealed for new South Shields restaurant and wine bar as licensing application goes in
A licensing application has finally been submitted for a planned new restaurant and wine bar in a former school uniform and workwear shop.
We reported in 2018 how work was underway to convert the former Workwear and Schoolwear Company site in Dean Road, Westoe, into a bistro into an upmarket eatery.
The owners said they were taking their time to ensure the best quality, meaning the business was unlikely to open that year.
Now they have submitted a licensing application to South Tyneside Council and revealed the name – Wyvestow’s Wine Bar Bistro.
The business has insisted it has no plans to offer “cheap deals” on alcohol.
If approved, it would allow the venue to serve alcoholic drinks from 11am – 11pm.
According to documents submitted to the council: “It is the intention of the owners to run the premises principally as a restaurant. The owners do not intend to offer cheap deals on alcohol.”
It added: “The premises have been extensively sound proofed. Any recorded music on the premises will be played at background levels and the volume controlled by the restaurant manager.”
The application claims the business will ‘primarily operate as a restaurant’, but will also have a ‘small wine bar seated area’.
An application to South Tyneside Council planning department in April 2018 granted permission to split the former store, with an office on one side and a restaurant on the other, despite concerns over issues such as noise, smells and parking.
Plans submitted at the time also stated the £500,000 project could create 15 jobs.
Members of the public have until Monday, September 2, to submit any comments on the application to the council’s licensing department.
The team took over the building after Workwear and Schoolwear Company moved to new premises in Ocean Road in South Shields town centre.
Browns Letting Agency, owned by Kerry and Paul Brown – who were also behind the bistro plans - has already relocated into a corner of the site from their former operation just 100 yards away.