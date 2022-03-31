South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application in 2021 for a parcel of land adjacent to Oasis Amusements at the Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.

This included changing the use of the open space to make way for an ‘observation wheel tourist attraction ride’, a payment kiosk and railing enclosure.

The 32-metre high structure, which will form part of the adjacent amusement park, aims to boost tourism in South Shields by giving visitors new and unique views of the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock image of a Ferris wheel c/o JancickaL/Pixabay

A design and access statement, submitted with the plans, adds the new attraction would be a “great asset to South Shields seafront”.

This includes giving visitors “an exceptional view of the mouth of the Tyne, including our fabulous beaches and beyond”.

The development is planned for land to the south west of the Oasis Amusement Arcade and the Blue Marlin and will support 24 enclosed gondolas / pods.

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park has been bouncing back after months closed during lockdown.

According to planning documents, the proposed development will operate seven days a week between 10am-10pm each day and will employ between four and six full-time staff.

The applicant has also confirmed that no amplified music will be installed and that demountable security fencing will be erected when the ride is not operational.

During consultation on the plans, the council’s policy team said the development would support efforts to enable new seafront attractions and the expansion of existing facilities along the foreshore.

This includes developments which enhance the area’s “special character and role as a major all-year round leisure and visitor attraction”.

The opening of the temporary big wheel at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park in February 2018.

After considering the application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on March 24, 2022.

A decision report prepared by planners, while noting the height of the structure, said it would “not appear out of character or incongruous” against the backdrop of the seafront location, “where tourist attractions are numerous”.

In addition, the attraction will feature “anti-glare low level lighting to the gondolas/pods” as well as lighting to the centre of the wheel structure and external floodlighting.

Council planners concluded that the “illumination on the structure and the floodlighting to the proposal will not lead to a loss of visual amenity.”

The council planning decision report reads: “Whilst it cannot be denied that the 32-metre high observation wheel would have a visual impact and a degree of dominance in the street scene due to its height, as there are other similarly tall attractions in the vicinity and tall buildings, such as Haven Point, its appearance would not be detrimental to warrant refusal of the application.

“Due to the form of the development – a framed skeletal structure, it is not considered that the proposal would result in undue overshadowing to adjacent buildings or areas of public realm.”

The planning report added that the development would not “undermine the significance” of nearby historic parks and heritage assets and would be acceptable in terms of highways and ecology impacts, subject to conditions.

The council report goes on to say: “The proposed days and hours of use 10am to 10pm each day, align with the hours of opening to the adjacent attractions.

“Due to the context of the area, with numerous attractions, facilities and commercial business operating into the evening, it is not considered necessary to impose an hours of operation condition.”

Under planning conditions, the development must commence on site within three years.