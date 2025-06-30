Plans for a new 20-metre-high telecoms mast in South Shields have been submitted to council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a parcel of land off Smith Street in the borough’s Simonside and Rekendyke ward.

The site sits on a grass verge near the Rekendyke Industrial Estate, and also near residential properties and the river Tyne.

Smith Street, South Shields | Google/LDRS

Mobile infrastructure provider Cornerstone is seeking permission to erect a 20-metre-high monopole on the site along with antennas, transmission dishes and associated equipment and infrastructure.

Planning documents have confirmed the proposed installation is needed to provide upgraded network coverage and capacity for O2, including 5G coverage.

A supporting letter submitted to council officials states there is an “existing streetworks site to the north on the junction of Eldon Street and Havelock Street which currently serves the area” but that the site “needs to be upgraded”.

As a result, a “replacement monopole is required” and developers said it is “not possible for the new pole to be positioned in the footprint of the previous due to structural considerations and to ensure the new mast is stable”.

The new location proposed at Smith Street “on the northern/industrial side of the road” was assessed as “able to accommodate an installation as well as replicating and improving upon the existing coverage pattern.”

Those behind the scheme said the location had been “selected as the most suitable location for a replacement installation due to the industrial nature of the immediate building-use and the trees to the south and east providing natural screening and separation between the site and the nearest houses to the south-east ensuring that the installation would not be overbearing or detrimental to amenity”.

Submitted planning documents confirm the applicant is in the process of “progressing suitable sites in the South Shields area for radio basestations that will improve service provision for VMO2 (trading as O2)”.

It was noted that as part of a “continued network improvement program, there is a specific technical requirement to provide improved coverage and to bring the new 5G coverage to the South Shields area of Tyneside”.

The consultation letter adds: “An existing streetworks base station has been identified in the area, however it cannot accommodate Cornerstone’s latest requirements due to technical constraints.

“Therefore, a new streetworks style base station is required for this 5G upgrade to VMO2’s service in close proximity of the existing base station that will be removed once the new site is installed.

“Mobiles can only work with a network of base stations in place where people want to use their mobile phones or other wireless devices.

“Without base stations, the mobile phones and other devices we rely on simply won’t work.”

Planning documents confirm that around 17 alternative sites were considered for the telecoms mast, including the existing streetworks installation in the area, but were “discounted” for various reasons.

This included sites with greater visual impact, loss of parking, impact on underground services, unsuitable land levels, impact on residential properties and other issues.

A decision on the planning application for Smith Street will be made following a period of council consultation.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250386